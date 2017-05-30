Syracuse groomer blasted on Facebook for breaking dog's leg; not so fast, there's video
The owner of a Cicero dog grooming service received death threats and a spate of customer cancellations after his business was falsely accused on Facebook of breaking a dog's leg. The scathing review of Carm's Dog House appeared on Facebook at about 7:30 p.m. May 23 and was shared more than 7,000 times.
