Syracuse girl will get 13 years for luring brothers to deaths; plea terms hush-hush
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 10 hrs ago, titled Syracuse girl will get 13 years for luring brothers to deaths; plea terms hush-hush. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
A Syracuse girl will spend 13 years in prison for leading two brothers to their deaths, though other details of the plea were discussed confidentially. Sheahonni Davis, 17, spent several minutes talking in private with the lawyers and judge before publicly pleading guilty to attempted robbery in the deaths of Daniel and Ismael Diaz-Marrero.
#1 2 hrs ago
Fing scum!
