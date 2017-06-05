Syracuse football will be slim at defensive tackle this season
With a healthy Steven Clark , the Syracuse Orange were already going to be at a bit of a disadvantage on the defensive line. Just nine defensive linemen return for 2017, and Clark was one of just four truly built to play tackle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|5 hr
|Pig Prophet
|5
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|11 hr
|That Dude
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Keeping it Real
|21
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Wed
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Feces
|4
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC