Syracuse football: Steven Clark will seek opportunities elsewhere following DQ
Last week, Syracuse Orange defensive tackle Steven Clark was medically disqualified . His rare genetic disorder, Factor V Leiden, makes him more susceptible to blood clots - something that both the SU team doctor and a local CNY hematologist felt was a danger to him continuing to play football.
