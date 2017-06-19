Syracuse football recruiting: OT Willem Froumy commits to Orange
The Syracuse Orange had a ton of potential commits on campus this past weekend, and the results of that recruiting camp is already paying dividends. Over the weekend, wide receiver Anthony Queeley said he'd be joining SU .
