Syracuse football recruiting: Florida...

Syracuse football recruiting: Florida WR Anthony Queeley commits after camp

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Anthony Queeley, a Class of 2018 wide receiver from Lake Nona High School, pledged to the Orange, his high school announced. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Queeley is rated three stars by Scout.com and Rivals.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Jun 16 JustSomeGuy 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Jun 16 Jarbo 24
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Jun 16 justin 26
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Jun 15 Gaggy 8
News 'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c... Jun 13 syr women need bu... 10
News Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 8 That Dude 8
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC