Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star ...

Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star WR Taj Harris commits to Orange

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

The Syracuse Orange football program made its latest addition over the weekend. Taj Harris, a three-star New Jersey wide receiver, announced his commitment to SU on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... 58 min Classic Utica 22
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... 22 hr 87 octane 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 23 Lexi the scam artist 10
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... Jun 20 scorpio3 1
News Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ... Jun 20 Truth 1
chuck schumet Jun 19 cuse 2
News Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert Jun 19 lava 2
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,254 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC