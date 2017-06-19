Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star WR Taj Harris commits to Orange
The Syracuse Orange football program made its latest addition over the weekend. Taj Harris, a three-star New Jersey wide receiver, announced his commitment to SU on Saturday.
