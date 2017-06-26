Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star ...

Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star QB Chance Amie picks Houston over Orange

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

The Syracuse Orange are still without a scholarship quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class. On Monday night, QB target Chance Amie announced that he'd head to the Houston Cougars .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da... 20 hr Truth 1
News Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East... Mon Truth 1
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... Sun Classic Utica 22
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Sat 87 octane 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 23 Lexi the scam artist 10
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... Jun 20 scorpio3 1
News Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ... Jun 20 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,074 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC