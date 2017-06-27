Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star Georgia OL Oyenmwen Uzebu puts SU in Top 5
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Alpharetta High School prospect is rated three stars and the No. 45 offensive tackle in the Class of 2018.
