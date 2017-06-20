Syracuse football recruiting: 2017 Ju...

Syracuse football recruiting: 2017 Juco QB Clayton Welch signs with Su as walk-on

13 hrs ago

Clayton Welch, a signal-caller from Butte College in Oroville, Calif., signed with the Orange as a walk-on on Thursday, he said via text message. The 6-foot-5, 223-pound Welch is not rated by the major recruiting services.

