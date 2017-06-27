Syracuse football LB Zaire Franklin tapped for ACC media day for record 3rd time
You have to really be a diehard college football fan to eagerly await news of which players will be attending conference media days. Syracuse football linebacker Zaire Franklin will be the first player ever to attend the conference's annual media event for a third time since the league began keeping records in 1992.
