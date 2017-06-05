Syracuse football fans invited to des...

Syracuse football fans invited to design 'Orange Out' T-shirt

Syracuse football fans can once again design the official 'Orange Out' T-Shirt that is to be worn during the Oct. 7 Homecoming game against Pitt. Submissions are being accepted over the next month until July 15. Finalists will be selected, and fans will then vote on the winning design.

