Syracuse football fans invited to design 'Orange Out' T-shirt
Syracuse football fans can once again design the official 'Orange Out' T-Shirt that is to be worn during the Oct. 7 Homecoming game against Pitt. Submissions are being accepted over the next month until July 15. Finalists will be selected, and fans will then vote on the winning design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni...
|18 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Sat
|Truth
|9
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 8
|That Dude
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Jun 8
|Keeping it Real
|21
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Jun 7
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|Feces
|4
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC