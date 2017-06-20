Syracuse football among nation's leaders in returning tackles
If there is any silver lining to last season's defensive struggles, it has to be the amount of experience Syracuse football's younger players accumulated. Thirteen of its 14 leading tacklers from last season return in 2017, giving the unit ample options to plug in players who saw a significant number of snaps last year.
