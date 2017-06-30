Syracuse football adds Bowling Green-...

Syracuse football adds Bowling Green-transfer LB Austin Valdez for 2017 season

Valdez, 6-foot-1, 236 pounds, played under coach Dino Babers and defensive coordinator Brian Ward in 2014-15. As a redshirt sophomore in 2015, Valdez was a first-team All-MAC linebacker, leading Bowling Green with 144 tackles, 11 for loss, and recording two interceptions and five pass breakups.

