Syracuse dim sum lovers: Get to Westv...

Syracuse dim sum lovers: Get to Westvale's China Pavilion

7 hrs ago

Long Beach Noodles-that's the mundane name China Pavilion in Westvale Plaza gives to one of the most delicious, delicate foods we have ever eaten. Part of the restaurant's dim sum menu, these rolled noodles are obviously handmade in-house.

