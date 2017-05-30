Syracuse Corporate Challenge 2017: Where to park, the weather and what to expect
The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge expects 8,244 runners and walkers to make their way down Onondaga Lake Parkway Tuesday. Our race is one of 13 worldwide sponsored by J.P. Morgan to encourage fitness and workplace camaraderie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Sat
|BoringSummer4You
|8
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
|Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D...
|May 29
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC