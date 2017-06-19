Syracuse celebrates World Refugee Day (photos)
On June 20, the world commemorates the strength, courage and resilience of millions of refugees. In Syracuse, many joined the celebration of culture, community and cuisine held at Dr. Weeks Elementary school.
