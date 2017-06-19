Syracuse bouncer smashes window, pulls man out of burning car that struck nightclub
Matt Craven, a bouncer at Paradise Found in Syracuse, pulled a man from a burning car after the car crashed into a parked shuttle bus and hit a natural gas line at The Lost Horizon next door Sunday night. Matt Craven, a bouncer at Paradise Found in Syracuse, pulled a man from a burning car after the car crashed into a parked shuttle bus and hit a natural gas line at The Lost Horizon next door Sunday night.( SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Matt Craven was working at the front entrance of a Syracuse gentleman's club Sunday night when suddenly he heard tires screeching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chuck schumet
|19 hr
|cuse
|2
|Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert
|19 hr
|lava
|2
|Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigatio...
|19 hr
|Truth
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Jun 16
|JustSomeGuy
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Jun 16
|Jarbo
|24
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Jun 16
|justin
|26
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Jun 15
|Gaggy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC