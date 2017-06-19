Syracuse bouncer smashes window, pull...

Syracuse bouncer smashes window, pulls man out of burning car that struck nightclub

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Matt Craven, a bouncer at Paradise Found in Syracuse, pulled a man from a burning car after the car crashed into a parked shuttle bus and hit a natural gas line at The Lost Horizon next door Sunday night. Matt Craven, a bouncer at Paradise Found in Syracuse, pulled a man from a burning car after the car crashed into a parked shuttle bus and hit a natural gas line at The Lost Horizon next door Sunday night.( SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Matt Craven was working at the front entrance of a Syracuse gentleman's club Sunday night when suddenly he heard tires screeching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
chuck schumet 19 hr cuse 2
News Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert 19 hr lava 2
News Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigatio... 19 hr Truth 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Jun 16 JustSomeGuy 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Jun 16 Jarbo 24
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Jun 16 justin 26
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Jun 15 Gaggy 8
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,262 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC