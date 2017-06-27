Syracuse basketball recruiting target Cole Swider to announce college choice on Friday
Cole Swider, a 6-foot-9 forward in the Class of 2018, will announce his college choice on Friday. Swider is down to Syracuse, Duke, Xavier and Villanova.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|9 hr
|mdegiro
|4
|North syracuse/liverpool apts
|13 hr
|Sugarland
|1
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|Tue
|Correct
|23
|22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av...
|Jun 24
|87 octane
|9
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 23
|Lexi the scam artist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC