Syracuse basketball plays host to 2019 guard Quincy Guerrier
Syracuse basketball played host to Class of 2019 6-foot-7 guard Quincy Guerrier on Wednesday, according to his coach. Oregon, Washington State, Florida, Memphis, Seton Hall, Oklahoma and Syracuse have all offered him, he told TNIAAM back in April once he received his SU offer.
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|1 hr
|giannaa
|5
|Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers ove...
|Thu
|rot in jail scumbag!
|1
|North syracuse/liverpool apts
|Wed
|Sugarland
|1
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|Tue
|Correct
|23
|22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av...
|Jun 24
|87 octane
|9
