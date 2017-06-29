Syracuse basketball plays host to 201...

Syracuse basketball plays host to 2019 guard Quincy Guerrier

Syracuse basketball played host to Class of 2019 6-foot-7 guard Quincy Guerrier on Wednesday, according to his coach. Oregon, Washington State, Florida, Memphis, Seton Hall, Oklahoma and Syracuse have all offered him, he told TNIAAM back in April once he received his SU offer.

