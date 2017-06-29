Syracuse activist takes stand, says h...

Syracuse activist takes stand, says he was 'brutally attacked' by police officer

Maurice Crawley took the stand in his own defense today in Syracuse City Court, testifying that a Syracuse police officer put on gloves and "brutally attacked me" as the officer arrested him. Maurice Crawley is on trial this week, accused of harassing Syracuse Police Officer Vallon Smith repeatedly for months, leading to Smith subduing the Syracuse man and arresting him in July 2016.

