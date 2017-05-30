SummerCuse Day 9: It's worth the drive down for the Ithaca Festival
For 40 years, the Ithaca Festival has brought elaborate parades, beautiful art and live music to the city along Cayuga Lake. More than 100 live musicians and ensambles will perform at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, Bernie Milton Pavilion, DeWitt Park, Ithaca Underground, the Ithaca Commons and other venues across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|22 hr
|BoringSummer4You
|8
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
|Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D...
|May 29
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC