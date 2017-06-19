SummerCuse Day 29: Zac Brown Band kicks off summer at the Lakeview Amphitheater

The ever-growing 2017 Lakeview Amphitheater concert lineup kicks off tonight with Zac Brown Band, thus ushering what should be a great summer for live music in Central New York. The country-rock outfit drew about 10,000 people to its Lakeview Amphitheater show in 2016 and it looks like they'll have even more fans in attendance this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.