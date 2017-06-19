SummerCuse Day 29: Zac Brown Band kicks off summer at the Lakeview Amphitheater
The ever-growing 2017 Lakeview Amphitheater concert lineup kicks off tonight with Zac Brown Band, thus ushering what should be a great summer for live music in Central New York. The country-rock outfit drew about 10,000 people to its Lakeview Amphitheater show in 2016 and it looks like they'll have even more fans in attendance this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|3 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|17
|Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av...
|4 hr
|87 octane
|9
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Lexi the scam artist
|10
|Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the...
|Jun 20
|scorpio3
|1
|Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ...
|Jun 20
|Truth
|1
|chuck schumet
|Jun 19
|cuse
|2
|Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert
|Jun 19
|lava
|2
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC