SummerCuse Day 29: Zac Brown Band kicks off summer at the Lakeview Amphitheater

The ever-growing 2017 Lakeview Amphitheater concert lineup kicks off tonight with Zac Brown Band, thus ushering what should be a great summer for live music in Central New York. The country-rock outfit drew about 10,000 people to its Lakeview Amphitheater show in 2016 and it looks like they'll have even more fans in attendance this year.

