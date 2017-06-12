SummerCuse Day 24: Walk a dog in need at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue
Whether you like playing with dogs, but don't own one, or you just want to extend your doggy love, Helping Hounds Dog Rescue will be the place to be this evening. Helping Hounds partnered with Fleet Feet Sports for a community run that pairs runners or walkers with rescue dogs in need.
