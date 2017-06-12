SummerCuse Day 22: Syracuse Juneteenth a reason to celebrate
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when Union soldiers finally arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War was over and that all slaves were free. That momentous occasion feels especially important in Syracuse, a city that was once an epicenter for abolitionism in the U.S. and home to several sites once part of the Underground Railroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Fri
|JustSomeGuy
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Jarbo
|24
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Fri
|justin
|26
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Jun 15
|Gaggy
|8
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Jun 13
|syr women need bu...
|10
|Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 8
|That Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC