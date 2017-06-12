SummerCuse Day 22: Syracuse Juneteent...

SummerCuse Day 22: Syracuse Juneteenth a reason to celebrate

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when Union soldiers finally arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War was over and that all slaves were free. That momentous occasion feels especially important in Syracuse, a city that was once an epicenter for abolitionism in the U.S. and home to several sites once part of the Underground Railroad.

