See inside Syracuse area's newest hotel

A new Hampton Inn has opened in Salina, and an old one just down the road has closed and will reopen next year under a Hilton flag. A 124-room Hampton Inn & Suites opened three weeks ago at 1305 Buckley Road, where a 150-room Ramada Inn stood for 48 years until it was demolished at the end of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.