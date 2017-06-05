See inside Syracuse area's newest hotel

See inside Syracuse area's newest hotel

A new Hampton Inn has opened in Salina, and an old one just down the road has closed and will reopen next year under a Hilton flag. A 124-room Hampton Inn & Suites opened three weeks ago at 1305 Buckley Road, where a 150-room Ramada Inn stood for 48 years until it was demolished at the end of 2015.

