Security cameras miss crucial seconds in Armory Square killing over shooter's wife
Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man. Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man.( Syracuse, NY -- By many measures, there's little in dispute during a murder trial this week involving a shooting early Thanksgiving Day in Armory Square -- the busiest bar night of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Naughty fun
|23
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Tue
|syr women need bu...
|10
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Mon
|JustSomeGuy
|6
|Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 8
|That Dude
|8
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Jun 7
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|Feces
|4
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC