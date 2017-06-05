'Say NO to Islamaphobia' rally offers quiet alternative to...
As dueling protesters shouted in downtown Syracuse Saturday, a rally of a different kind was taking place at the Islamic Society of Central New York. The "Say NO to Islamaphobia" hosted about 100 people who heard Mohamad Khater, president of the Islamic Society, speak and a choir sing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Sat
|Truth
|9
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Thu
|That Dude
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Keeping it Real
|21
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Jun 7
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|Feces
|4
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC