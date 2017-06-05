'Say NO to Islamaphobia' rally offers quiet alternative to...

'Say NO to Islamaphobia' rally offers...

As dueling protesters shouted in downtown Syracuse Saturday, a rally of a different kind was taking place at the Islamic Society of Central New York. The "Say NO to Islamaphobia" hosted about 100 people who heard Mohamad Khater, president of the Islamic Society, speak and a choir sing.

