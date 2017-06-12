Ramps on, off I-81 at Hiawatha Blvd in Syracuse will close Monday for paving
Workers paving on West Street in Syracuse in 2014. Crews will be paving Hiawatha Boulevard on Monday, which will necessitate the closure of the ramps to and from Interstate 81 there.
