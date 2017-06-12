Police: Armory Square fatal shooter said he was jumped by 3 men in robbery
Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man. Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Eric Johansen
|25
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|22 hr
|Gaggy
|8
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Wed
|JustSomeGuy
|7
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Naughty fun
|23
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Jun 13
|syr women need bu...
|10
|Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 8
|That Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC