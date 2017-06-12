Picture perfect day for roses in Syra...

Picture perfect day for roses in Syracuse

Syracuse N.Y.-- Once again the beauty and splendor of roses were on display at the annual Rose Day, from noon to 3 p.m. on June 14 at the E.M. Mills Memorial Rose Garden in Thornden Park. The annual event is hosted by the Syracuse Department of Parks and Recreation and the Syracuse Rose Society.The Mills Rose Garden includes more than 3,000 rose bushes with many unique varieties.

