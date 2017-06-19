Phish drummer, Syracuse native Jon Fishman wins election in Maine
The Phish drummer won last week's election for the Board of Selectmen in Lincolnville, where his wife and five children have lived for the past decade. Fishman will serve on the five-seat board for three years.
