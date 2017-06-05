Past jealous outburst can't be used a...

Past jealous outburst can't be used against accused Armory Square murderer at trial

Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man. Police put up tape around a portion of 100 Walton St. early Thanksgiving morning after a fight that spilled out of The Bar onto the street resulted in the shooting and death and death of a 26-year-old Camillus man.( Syracuse, NY -- Evidence of a jealous confrontation between a Syracuse husband and two other men seen with his wife can't be used at a trial involving an Armory Square murder that happened weeks later, a judge ruled today.

