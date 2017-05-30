On this date: Babe Ruth makes his final appearance in Syracuse
He played exhibition games with Lou Gehrig against the Syracuse Stars, promoted a premiere of his film in 1927, attended a Syracuse University vs. Colgate football game in 1928, and "stopped traffic" in 1923. The Babe's last appearance in the city was June 5, 1947.
