On this date: Babe Ruth makes his final appearance in Syracuse

He played exhibition games with Lou Gehrig against the Syracuse Stars, promoted a premiere of his film in 1927, attended a Syracuse University vs. Colgate football game in 1928, and "stopped traffic" in 1923. The Babe's last appearance in the city was June 5, 1947.

