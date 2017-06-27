Officials confirm recent Syracuse sho...

Officials confirm recent Syracuse shooting as homicide investigation

13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The man who was shot Tuesday morning along the 100 block of East Kennedy Street died from his injured, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick confirmed. Members of the Syracuse Police Department were called to the 100 block of East Kennedy Street at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting complaint.

