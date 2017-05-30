Officers spot Syracuse man with open container, find stolen revolver, police say
A city man is accused of having a stolen revolver on him when police officers approached him early Thursday about an open container of alcohol, Syracuse police said. At 2:42 a.m. Officer Gregory Webb and Officer Joseph Moran saw a man near the Inner Harbor in the 300 block of Court Street with an open container of alcohol on public property, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|12 hr
|Enter Username
|6
|Drug Testing
|13 hr
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|Wed
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|Wed
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D...
|May 29
|Truth
|1
|Anyone know michele sperry
|May 28
|Get it going
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC