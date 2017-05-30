Officers spot Syracuse man with open ...

Officers spot Syracuse man with open container, find stolen revolver, police say

Read more: The Post-Standard

A city man is accused of having a stolen revolver on him when police officers approached him early Thursday about an open container of alcohol, Syracuse police said. At 2:42 a.m. Officer Gregory Webb and Officer Joseph Moran saw a man near the Inner Harbor in the 300 block of Court Street with an open container of alcohol on public property, police said.

