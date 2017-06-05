NY Senate passes 'Maddox's law' named after killed Syracuse toddler
The state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill named after a Syracuse toddler killed by her father in 2016 that would make murdering a child under age 13 a first-degree murder. The legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. John DeFrancisco , the Senate's deputy majority leader, also passed in the Senate last year but did not come to a vote in the Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|10 hr
|no drugs for U
|9
|saint joseph medical center discriminite cla...
|Mon
|MORDHACI1
|1
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC