NY investigators raid Syracuse nursing home in patient care investigation
Dozens of state investigators raided a Syracuse nursing home this morning searching for records in connection with an investigation into patient care. The armed investigators executed a search warrant at James Square Health and Rehabilitation Centre at 918 James St. this morning, according to Assistant Attorney General Paul Berry, who was at the facility.
