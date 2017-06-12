No, you're not crazy: A deer was on r...

No, you're not crazy: A deer was on roof of Syracuse business this morning

If you drove down Burnet Avenue in Syracuse this morning and you think you saw a deer on the roof of a business, you're not crazy. Saperstein said they first heard the deer on the roof around 6:45 a.m. The deer was gone around 7:30 a.m. "We don't know how he got up there and we don't know how he got down," Saperstein said.

