New administrator named for Syracuse police watchdog board
Ranette L. Releford, a Syracuse native and graduate of city schools, will take over investigations into allegations of police misconduct, conduct community outreach and run monthly board meetings. The board reviews complaints against Syracuse police and makes disciplinary recommendations to the police chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Eric Johansen
|25
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Thu
|Gaggy
|8
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Wed
|JustSomeGuy
|7
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Naughty fun
|23
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Jun 13
|syr women need bu...
|10
|Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 8
|That Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC