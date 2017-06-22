More than 100 march in Syracuse to seek justice for Rasheed Baker
More than 100 people gathered this evening in downtown Syracuse to call out for justice in the death of Rasheed Baker . The 21-year-old Syracuse man was fatally shot June 5 on Barnes Avenue in Syracuse's Valley neighborhood.
