Man jumps from window to escape North Side fire in Syracuse
A man jumped out of a second-story window early Wednesday morning to escape the fire burning his Syracuse home. The Syracuse Fire Department rushed to 201 Grumbach Ave. at 1:06 a.m. after a fire was reported in the two-story home.
