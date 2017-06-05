Man jumps from window to escape North...

Man jumps from window to escape North Side fire in Syracuse

A man jumped out of a second-story window early Wednesday morning to escape the fire burning his Syracuse home. The Syracuse Fire Department rushed to 201 Grumbach Ave. at 1:06 a.m. after a fire was reported in the two-story home.

