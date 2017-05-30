Man forces woman into car in Price Chopper parking lot; Syracuse police seek info
Police are working to determine if a woman who was forced into a car early Saturday morning outside a Syracuse supermarket is OK. A car pulled into the store's parking lot around 2 a.m., said Detective George Hack, of the Syracuse Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|6 hr
|BoringSummer4You
|8
|Drug Testing
|Thu
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Thu
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D...
|May 29
|Truth
|1
|Anyone know michele sperry
|May 28
|Get it going
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC