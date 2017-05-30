Man forces woman into car in Price Ch...

Man forces woman into car in Price Chopper parking lot; Syracuse police seek info

Police are working to determine if a woman who was forced into a car early Saturday morning outside a Syracuse supermarket is OK. A car pulled into the store's parking lot around 2 a.m., said Detective George Hack, of the Syracuse Police Department.

