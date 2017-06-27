Man Dies in Syracuse Shooting
Syracuse Police are investigating a fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting after receiving multiple calls for shots fired on the 100 block of East Kennedy Street. They found a man, identified by police as 22-year-old George Booker Jr. of Syracuse, suffering from a gunshot wound.
