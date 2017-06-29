Major traffic pattern change coming to I-690 in Syracuse during construction
Motorists will notice major changes to traffic patterns on Interstate 690 next week as a long-term construction project begins. According to the state Department of Transportation, at 10 a.m. Wednesday the westbound I-690 on and off ramps at Teall Avenue will close to traffic.
