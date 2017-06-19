Lyft to pay Syracuse airport $2 for each pick-up, drop-off
The ride-booking app Lyft will pay the Syracuse airport $2 every time it picks up or drops off a passenger at the airport, executive director Christina Callahan said Friday. The app will also pay a one-time fee of $2,500 to the airport to be used for signs and other "logistics" for designating an area for the ride-booking app to use on airport property, Callahan said.
