Lyft ready to launch in upstate NY

10 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Lyft says it's already recruited thousands of potential drivers ahead of its upstate New York launch later this month. Lyft and Uber plan to begin service on June 29 in cities including Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Syracuse, as well as all of Long Island.

Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

