Lion King: Syracuse tickets go on sale Monday for the Broadway show
Tickets will be sold at the Landmark Theatre Box Office and online at BroadwayInSyracuse.com . Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 1-866-870-2717; tickets for groups of 10 or more can be purchased by calling 315-424-8210.
