Lanes reopen after crash on Interstate 690 east in Syracuse

About an hour after a multiple-car crash shut down two lanes of Interstate 690 east in Syracuse, the highway has fully reopened. An accident involving multiple cars closed the center and right lanes of I-690 east near the Hiawatha Boulevard exit at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday.

