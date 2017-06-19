Kevin VandenBerg wins Gerry Ashe Memorial

VandenBerg, who won the AIM Championship on June 10, added the second jewel of Syracuse golf's triple crown Sunday with a three-stroke victory at the 45th annual Gerry Ashe Memorial at Bellevue Country Club. VandenBerg carded a 2-over-par 73 in the final round for an 8-over 221 total for the tournament.

